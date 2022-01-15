Truist Securities Lowers MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $50.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a negative rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.64.

MGM stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 599,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

