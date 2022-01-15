TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

TRST opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $177,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

