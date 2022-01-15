Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.28

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.28 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.52). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.52), with a volume of 84,307 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.77) target price on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, December 13th. restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.77) target price on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Tungsten alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £46.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.