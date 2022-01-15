TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

TSP stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

