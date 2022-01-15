Ubex Price Down 35.9% This Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $696,095.32 and approximately $173,548.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

