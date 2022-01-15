UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €46.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.67 ($48.49).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €38.70 ($43.98) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.38. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.