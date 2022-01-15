Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.09.

UDMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

UDMY stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

