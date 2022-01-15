UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.81

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.81 and last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.42.

Several brokerages have commented on UFPT. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $560.91 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

