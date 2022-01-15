Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $32,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA opened at $374.48 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.