Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.99% of Ulta Beauty worth $1,371,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 452.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 354.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.43.

ULTA opened at $374.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.00 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

