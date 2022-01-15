UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Major Shareholder Matthew Croatti Sells 73 Shares

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 73 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $14,088.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Matthew Croatti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Croatti sold 85 shares of UniFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $17,201.45.

UniFirst stock opened at $194.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.25. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $189.84 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

