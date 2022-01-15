Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

