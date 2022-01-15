Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.88

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.88 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 14.30 ($0.19). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 596,901 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.45. The firm has a market cap of £15.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

