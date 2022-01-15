Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 268,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 76,088 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $246.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.