United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 206,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.43. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

