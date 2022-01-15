Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.59

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 64685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $924.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 508,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after buying an additional 79,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after buying an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2,660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.