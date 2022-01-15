Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPLD. Truist decreased their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, decreased their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.11.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 211,919 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 195,050 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 428,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 159,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

