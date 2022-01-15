Uptrennd (1UP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $82,120.14 and approximately $10.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00094182 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About Uptrennd

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

