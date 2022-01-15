US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of US Foods worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,990,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 246.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

