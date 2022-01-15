US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Up 618.2% in December

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 618.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

