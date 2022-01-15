USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 700.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,909.1%.

NYSE:USAC opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 2.09.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 395.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

