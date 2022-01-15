USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on February 4th

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 700.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,909.1%.

NYSE:USAC opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 2.09.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 281,247 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

