UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.23 Million

Analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to report sales of $645.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $578.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. UWM has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,364,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 8,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in UWM by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

