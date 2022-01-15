VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 380 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 345 ($4.68) to GBX 380 ($5.16) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, raised their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.55) to GBX 345 ($4.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.31) on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 150 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($4.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £144.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.94.

In other VAALCO Energy news, insider Bradley Radoff sold 39,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.21), for a total transaction of £151,438.08 ($205,562.75).

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

