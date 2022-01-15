Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLEEY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Valeo has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

