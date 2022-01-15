Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $166.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

