Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $74.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.86 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

