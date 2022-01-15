Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.46

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.46 and last traded at $102.14, with a volume of 3053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

