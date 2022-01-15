Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $1,854,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,999,000 after acquiring an additional 45,980 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 234,297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 82,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,004 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

