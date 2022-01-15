Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $71.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.964 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

