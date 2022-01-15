Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $36,000.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.61. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $93.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

