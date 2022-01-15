Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,229. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.73 and its 200-day moving average is $232.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

