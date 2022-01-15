VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VACNY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VAT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.00.

Shares of VACNY opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

