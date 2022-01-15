Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $244,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

