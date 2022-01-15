Velo Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Velo has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Velo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Velo has a total market cap of $29.82 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

