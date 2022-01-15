Velo (VELO) Price Hits $0.0833 on Major Exchanges

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Velo has a market capitalization of $28.19 million and $4.82 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velo has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

