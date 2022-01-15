Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $544.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce $544.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.69 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $476.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.31 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

VNTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

VNTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 157,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.86. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3,358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 415,963 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,811 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 183,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.