Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.