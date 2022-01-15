Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.90. 16,853,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,865,416. The company has a market cap of $923.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.30. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.16 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,940 shares of company stock worth $230,432,836. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

