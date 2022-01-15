Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

UPS traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.54. 1,920,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.