Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.44. 3,908,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.91 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.90, a PEG ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day moving average of $249.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

