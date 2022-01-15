Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 290,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.70.

URI stock traded down $8.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.82. 589,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.22 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

