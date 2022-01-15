VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,147. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $226.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.54.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

