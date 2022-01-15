Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE VET opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.