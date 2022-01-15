Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,390,000 after acquiring an additional 822,898 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,591,000 after acquiring an additional 394,542 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $231,105,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT opened at $23.29 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

