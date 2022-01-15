Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,499 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 151.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 41.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

IRT opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.34.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

