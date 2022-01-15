Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.