Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 689 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

THRM opened at $98.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

