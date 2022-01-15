VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 4,790.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. FMR LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $78.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

