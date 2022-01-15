Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.41

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 620360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.35.

The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

